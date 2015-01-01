Abstract

Sexual assault is an unfortunately common experience among women in college campuses. This study used ecological momentary assessment (EMA) to gain a better understanding of the contextual determinants of sexual assault among college women. EMA reports inquired about sexual assault experiences, risky sex (sex without a condom and regretted hookups), and substance use (alcohol and cannabis use), as well as what activities participants were engaged in (e.g., pregaming, drinking with peers, and drinking with a casual sexual partner), and whether they experienced peer pressure to engage in casual sex. Participants were 103 freshman undergraduate women (18-24 years old) at a Southwestern university in the United States, who were unmarried, interested in dating opposite-sex partners, engaged in binge drinking (defined as having 3 or more drinks on one occasion) in the past month, and reported at least one experience of sexual intercourse in their lifetime. Participants completed reports (one random and two time-contingent) via EMA three times a day over a 42-day period. Compliance in completing EMA reports was good (84.2% of prompted reports were completed), and time-to-completion of reports once signaled was acceptable (mean = 26 minutes, median = 5.75 minutes). During the 42 days, 40 women (38.8%) reported 75 occasions of sexual assault. The odds of experiencing sexual assault were significantly greater during occasions of regretted hookups and unprotected sex. Additionally, drinking with peers and peer pressure to engage in casual sex were each associated significantly with occasions of sexual assault. Reducing risk for sexual assault among undergraduate women may be possible by targeting these behaviors and contextual features in near real-time via momentary intervention.

