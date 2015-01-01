Abstract

Research investigating how cognition influences youth intimate partner abuse (IPA) remains limited. Understanding cognitive risk markers is theoretically important and can inform intervention to maximize the chance of behavior change. The current article investigated cognition regarding general antisociality, relationships, and gender-role attitudes on youth IPA perpetration among 275 (123 female) 14- to 18-year-olds. Theoretically derived relationships (based on social information processing theory and the General Aggression Model) were hypothesized, which furthered understanding of how cognition contributes to relationship aggression in adolescents, while controlling for common behavioral correlates.



RESULTS showed that, overall, other experiences of aggressive behavior more strongly related to youth IPA perpetration than cognitive correlates. Among boys, general antisocial cognition was more strongly associated with youth IPA perpetration than relationship-specific cognition, with the reverse being true for girls. These findings suggest there is value in exploring theoretically indicated cognitive risk markers for youth IPA in a gender-sensitive and dynamic manner.



FINDINGS also provide direction for future studies considering cognition and youth IPA in a more predictive manner and areas for consideration in intervention.

Language: en