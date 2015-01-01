|
Brodar KE, La Greca AM, Hysing M, Llabre MM. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press
32968794
OBJECTIVE: Although the first year of high school may represent a particularly stressful time for adolescents, no research addresses how stressors are related to insomnia symptoms during this time. Thus, we examined how stress relates to concurrent and prospective insomnia symptoms in adolescents beginning high school (Aim 1). Additionally, we assessed repetitive negative thinking (RNT) as a mediator (Aim 2). We also evaluated whether the pattern of associations differed for boys and girls (Aim 3).
stress; high school; sleep; repetitive negative thinking