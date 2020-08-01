Abstract

The aim of this study was to determine whether the driving-related cognitive performance differs among adults with schizophrenia taking different types of antipsychotics.



Neurocognitive performance was assessed using the Cognitive Perceptual Assessment for Driving (CPAD), a computerized battery of tests of visual perception, attention, working memory, reaction time, and inhibitory control for driving ability. One hundred and two adults with schizophrenia who were on antipsychotic monotherapy participated in the study.



Of these, 15 were on haloperidol, 28 on risperidone, 14 on olanzapine, 28 on aripiprazole, and 17 on paliperidone. Sixty-four (63%) of the 102 subjects were regarded as competent to drive. Of the subjects taking haloperidol, 33% passed the CPAD, while the passing rates of subjects taking risperidone, olanzapine, aripiprazole, and paliperidone were 57%, 57%, 75%, and 82%, respectively, with a significant difference between the haloperidol and aripiprazole groups (p = 0.005) and between the haloperidol and paliperidone groups (p = 0.001). Additionally, scores on CPAD depth perception (number of correct responses), divided attention, digit span test, and trail-making test B subtests were significantly better for the aripiprazole and paliperidone groups than for the haloperidol and risperidone groups.



In this cross-sectional design study, adults with schizophrenia treated with aripiprazole or paliperidone antipsychotic monotherapy demonstrated superior driving-related cognitive performance than those treated with haloperidol or risperidone antipsychotic monotherapy.

