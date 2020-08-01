|
Beyzaei N, Bao S, Bu Y, Hung L, Hussaina H, Maher KS, Chan M, Garn H, Kloesch G, Kohn B, Kuzeljevic B, McWilliams S, Spruyt K, Tse E, Machiel Van der Loos HF, Kuo C, Ipsiroglu OS. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 131: 144-151.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32971358
BACKGROUND: Behavioral observations support clinical in-depth phenotyping but phenotyping and pattern recognition are affected by training background. As Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Restless Legs syndrome/Willis Ekbom disease and medication induced activation syndromes (including increased irritability and/or akathisia), present with hyperactive-behaviors with hyper-arousability and/or hypermotor-restlessness (H-behaviors), we first developed a non-interpretative, neutral pictogram-guided phenotyping language (PG-PL) for describing body-segment movements during sitting (Data in Brief).
Language: en
Adverse drug reactions; Misdiagnosis; Movement disorders; Over-medication; Sleep-related movement disorders