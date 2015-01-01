SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Haas JJ. NASN Sch. Nurse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, National Association of School Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1942602X20958064

PMID

32969318

Abstract

Due to collaborative relationships fostered with school staff and the ability to form long-term trusting relationships with students, school nurses are uniquely situated to address the issue of child abuse detection and prevention in this age of online education brought about by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). School nurses can and should champion the cause of child safety in their schools, even during school closures through the implementation of key nursing interventions such as staff education on detecting child abuse in online environments. School nurses can also protect children by supporting parents who are dealing with great stressors due to the current global pandemic. Providing resources for families, encouraging parental self-care, educating families about online safety, and encouraging family discussion about child abuse all help to prevent abuse and maltreatment of children. When child abuse goes unreported because of school closures, school nurses can bridge the gap and advocate for detection and prevention in online education.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; child abuse; COVID-19; detection; online education; pandemic; school nurse

