|
Citation
|
Hellstrand K, Rogers SC, DiVietro S, Clough M, Sturm J. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32970026
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Mental health (MH) complaints are increasingly responsible for visits to pediatric emergency departments (PEDs). Bullying is associated with MH problems. Most adolescents use social media and many experience problems with cyberbullying (CB). This study determines prevalence of CB in MH and non-MH adolescents in a PED, describes technology use in these groups, and measures influence of CB on presentation to the PED and on thoughts/acts of self-harm.
Language: en