Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Home violence exposure (HVE) varies by type and frequency of exposure, which can lead to uncertainty when determining what is traumatic and what is not, particularly when assessing posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and disorder (PTSD). The current study examined whether specific types of HVE were associated with specific types of PTSS to help determine what experiences may rise to the level of trauma.



METHOD: Participants included 988 racially and ethnically diverse college students (74.1% women). Two latent class analyses were performed, examining types of HVE and types of PTSS to determine how classifications of HVE were associated with classifications of PTSS.



RESULTS: Four classifications of HVE were identified: high exposure (21.7%), vicarious exposure (28.9%), victimization (10.5%), and low exposure (38.9%). Four classifications of PTSS were also identified: high PTSS (20.9%), dysphoric arousal (17.4%), anxious arousal (21.3%), and low PTSS (40.4%). Even when considering other potentially traumatic events, participants with experiences of victimization were 2.55 times more likely than those with low exposure to meet criteria for PTSD. Victimization was uniquely associated with dysphoric arousal as well as all other PTSS. High exposure was associated with high PTSS and anxious arousal, with vicarious exposure associated only with anxious arousal.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings provide unique evidence for the potentially traumatic effects of victimization in the home. Frequent and cumulative effects of HVE that do not meet DSM criteria for a potentially traumatic event may be associated with elevated PTSS, particularly symptoms of anxious and dysphoric arousal. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

