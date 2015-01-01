Abstract

This systematic review is the first published attempt to synthesize literature pertaining to intimate partner violence (IPV) interventions impacting South Asian women in the United States. Applying the conceptual framework of intersectionality, the goals of this review are to (1) understand current trends, intervention modalities, and areas of focus within IPV interventions targeting South Asian communities in the United States and (2) to identify gaps in the address of IPV among these communities. Using the Cochrane Handbook and Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines, we searched 35 databases and identified 12 research studies. Our study included a collective sample of 318 South Asian IPV survivors and 25 organizations.



FINDINGS underscore that there are minimal IPV interventions available to South Asian women living in the United States. Most interventions have not been systematically evaluated, making their efficacy questionable. Those that reported outcome evaluation, namely recurrence of IPV, demonstrated limited efficacy. IPV research on South Asian women often dismisses financial concerns in light of cultural dimensions impacting IPV. Given that financial dependence is a major driver of violence against South Asian women, scholars must question the efficacy of available interventions that cannot foster the social and economic security of IPV survivors. Without sufficient attention to the intersecting social, cultural, and economic challenges that South Asian women face in abusive relationships, the efficacy of IPV interventions will remain limited.

