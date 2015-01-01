|
Citation
Tripathi S, Azhar S. Trauma Violence Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32969332
Abstract
This systematic review is the first published attempt to synthesize literature pertaining to intimate partner violence (IPV) interventions impacting South Asian women in the United States. Applying the conceptual framework of intersectionality, the goals of this review are to (1) understand current trends, intervention modalities, and areas of focus within IPV interventions targeting South Asian communities in the United States and (2) to identify gaps in the address of IPV among these communities. Using the Cochrane Handbook and Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines, we searched 35 databases and identified 12 research studies. Our study included a collective sample of 318 South Asian IPV survivors and 25 organizations.
Language: en
Keywords
United States; systematic review; intimate partner violence; IPV interventions; South Asian women