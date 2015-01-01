|
Salazar M, Daoud N, Edwards C, Scanlon M, Vives-Cases C. BMJ Open 2020; 10(9): e038797.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
32978202
INTRODUCTION: Despite public policies and legislative changes aiming to curtail men's violence against women (VAW) around the world, women continue to be exposed to VAW throughout their life. One in three women in Europe has reported physical or sexual abuse. Men who display unequitable masculinities are more likely to be perpetrators. VAW is increasingly appearing at younger ages. The aims of the project are fourfold: (1) to explore and position the discourses that young people (men and women, 18-24 years) in Sweden, Spain, Ireland and Israel use in their understanding of masculinities, (2) to explore how these discourses influence young people's attitudes, behaviours and responses to VAW, (3) to explore individual and societal factors supporting and promoting anti-VAW masculinities discourses and (4) to develop actions and guidelines to support and promote anti-VAW masculinities in these settings.
Language: en
qualitative research; public health; statistics & research methods