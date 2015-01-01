Abstract

PURPOSE: Little is known about the factors predicting balance in hip fracture patients. The aim of this retrospective observational study was to assess balance before and after inpatient rehabilitation and, secondarily, to identify factors predicting the balance levels in older hip fracture patients after motor rehabilitation.



METHODS: Data were collected in 124 hip fracture patients over a 2-year period. All patients underwent a standard motor rehabilitation program. A modified version of Berg Balance Scale (BBS) score after rehabilitation, daily gain and percentage of improvement in BBS were the outcome measures. Multivariate regression analysis was performed to identify the predictors of balance.



RESULTS: The mean BBS score was 8.33 ± 7.23 at admission and 21.79 ± 12.15 at the end of rehabilitation (p < 0.001). The daily gain in BBS score was 0.39 ± 0.31 and the percent improvement was 32.28 ± 23.04%. Standing with one foot in front and standing on one foot were the BBS items with the lowest score at discharge and the lowest daily gain and percent improvement. The Cognitive-Functional Independence Measure (cognitive-FIM), hip muscles strength, and Katz index at discharge had moderate-to-strong relationships with final score, daily gain and percentage of improvement in BBS. Cognitive-FIM was a predictor of final BBS score (beta 0.49, p < 0.001), daily gain in BBS (beta 0.34, p < 0.001) and percent improvement in BBS (beta 0.44, p < 0.001). Conversely, hip muscles strength was a predictor of final BBS score (beta 0.32, p = 0.001), and Cumulative Illness Rating Scale severity, a predictor of daily gain in BBS (beta -0.29, p = 0.001). The R2 value of the models were, respectively, 0.39, 0.23, and 0.19.



CONCLUSIONS: Cognitive function, comorbidities and hip muscles strength are important predictors of balance in hip fracture patients. Knowledge of these specific factors can be useful for physicians to identify patients needing specific rehabilitation programs for balance.

