Shechory-Bitton M, Zvi L. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1793.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
32973598 PMCID
This study examined differences between lawyers (n = 91) and undergraduate students (n = 120) regarding their evaluation of behavior as sexual harassment (SH) and blame attributions toward offender and victim. The current study used a cross-sectional, comparative, independent measures design. Also examined was the correlation between these perceptions and belief in a just world (BJW) hypothesis. The respondents were presented with case descriptions of SH that were identical in all aspects but the perpetrator and victim's gender (alternately depicted as male/female and female/male).
Language: en
judgments; just world theory; lawyers; sexual harassment; victim blame