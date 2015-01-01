Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine whether and to what extent the immediate generalization of treadmill slip-perturbation training could be retained over 6 months to resist overground slip-induced falls. Four protocols (Tc: treadmill control; Tt: treadmill slip-perturbation training; Oc: overground control; Ot: overground slip-perturbation training) from two randomized controlled trials were compared in which two training protocols were executed with single-session repeated slip-perturbation training on the treadmill or overground context, while two control protocols were executed without repeated training. A total of 152 community-dwelling older adults (≥ 65 years) who were trained by one of the four protocols and tested by an overground slip in the initial session attended a retest session 6 months later. Falls were detected by a load cell. Data collected from motion analysis system and force plates were used to calculate stability. Tt group had no significant change in fall incidence from initial post-training test to retest. Tt group had significantly lower fall incidence (p < 0.05) and higher reactive stability (p < 0.05) than Tc group in retest. Tt group had significantly higher fall incidence (p < 0.05) and lower reactive stability (p < 0.01) than Ot group. The generalization of a single session of treadmill slip-perturbation training to overground slip resulted in inferior outcomes compared with overground slip-perturbation training (absolute retention), although the training generalization could be retained over 6 months (relative retention). Thus, treadmill slip-perturbation training could be more convenient to use if future dose-response studies indicate better or equal efficacy to overground slip-perturbation training.

Language: en