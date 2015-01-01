|
Citation
|
Lakhdir MPA, Rozi S, Peerwani G, Nathwan AA. Health Psychol Open 2020; 7(2): e2055102920954715.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32974040 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Data from the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS) conducted in 2009 consisting of 5192 Pakistani school-going adolescents was used to assess the association between parent-child-relationship and physical-aggression. A multilevel-weighted-cox-proportional-algorithm was performed. The overall prevalence of physical-aggression was 41% of which 27% had a poor parent-child relationship. Male adolescents who have a poor bond with their parents had two times the prevalence of physical-aggression (95% CI: 1.82, 3.00) than those female adolescents with the strong parent-child-bonding. The findings of this study implicated that the poor parental bond and the role of gender as potential factors in physically aggressive adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; survey; Pakistan; school; aggression; parent-child relations