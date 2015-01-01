Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to estimate the features of suicide rate and its association with antidepressant prescriptions during the past decade in China.



METHODS: Official data on suicides were obtained and stratified by four age groups, gender, urban/rural areas, and regions (East, Central, and West). The annual antidepressant prescriptions were expressed in pills per 100 persons calculated as the volume of prescriptions divided by the total population. Negative binomial regression was carried out to examine the association between suicide and other variables.



RESULTS: Suicide rates in each stratum typically decreased from 2008 to 2015, while annual antidepressant prescriptions were generally increased by the year. The suicide rate increased with age and was greater in adult males than in females; higher in the central area and greater in rural than in urban areas. Suicide rates are negatively associated with antidepressant prescriptions including selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (Incidence rate ratio [IRR] 0.983, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.983-0.983), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (IRR 0.951, 95% CI 0.951-0.951), tricyclic antidepressant (IRR 0.925, 95% CI 0.925-0.925) and total antidepressants (IRR 0.990, 95% CI 0.990-0.990) during 2008-2012.



CONCLUSION: Suicide varied among different studied stratum. Suicide rates are negatively associated with antidepressant prescriptions.

