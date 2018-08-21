|
Citation
|
Dubowitz H, Saldana L, Magder LA, Palinkas LA, Landsverk JA, Belanger RL, Nwosu US. Implement. Sci. Commun. 2020; 1: e78.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32974614 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment (CM) is a major public health problem, affecting many lives, in the short and long term, and costing individuals, families, and society dearly. There is a need for broad implementation of evidence-based preventive interventions, such as the Safe Environment for Every Kid (SEEK) model, developed for pediatric primary care. Primary care offers an excellent opportunity to help address prevalent psychosocial problems (e.g., parental depression) that are risk factors for CM. By addressing such problems, SEEK can strengthen families and support parents; promote children's health, development, and safety; help prevent CM; and benefit the health of the US population. This study will examine intervention strategies for optimizing SEEK's adoption, implementation, and sustainment, and its effectiveness in preventing CM.Despite strong evidence from two federally funded randomized controlled trials, SEEK has not been widely adopted. The goal of this study is to examine technology-driven implementation strategies to scale-up SEEK-in pediatric and family medicine primary care settings. The aims are to (1) evaluate the effectiveness of training strategies on SEEK's implementation in primary care practices, (2) evaluate barriers and facilitators to successful implementation and sustainment of SEEK, and (3) examine the model's effectiveness in preventing CM and the economic costs of implementing SEEK.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Prevention; Pediatrics; Primary care; Child maltreatment; Social determinants of health; Family medicine; SEEK