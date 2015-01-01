Abstract

This pilot study explores 31 Danish adolescent user experiences for the newly developed virtual party simulation app-Virtual Reality (VR) FestLab.



The main objective of this study was to investigate usability for VR FestLab, which aims to improve alcohol resistance skills for Danish adolescents. A secondary objective was to understand gameplay experiences.



The study is a mixed method study that draws on questionnaire data (n = 31) and focus group interviews (n = 10) of boarding school students participating in the pilot study. Descriptive statistics were used to examine quantitative data, and qualitative data were analyzed thematically. Quantitative findings indicated that gameplay experiences of the VR simulation were positive, and all User Experience Questionnaire (UEQ) items were answered positively. The focus group interviews showed that adolescents found the simulation to be realistic. Feedback indicated that the group pressure experienced in the simulation was regarded to be less than in real life. Adolescents had varying approaches to playing the VR simulation, they thought the quality of the simulation was good, and only a few users experienced technical difficulties.



These initial study findings indicate that VR FestLab is a promising tool for the prevention of alcohol use among adolescents.

Language: en