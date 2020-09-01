Abstract

BACKGROUND: The relationship between life stress and depression and anxiety is well characterized in adolescents and adults. Further, research has shown that adolescents and adults with a history of childhood maltreatment are more likely to develop depression and anxiety after being exposed to stress than those without this history. However, the processes underlying risk for depression and anxiety in maltreated preadolescent children are unclear. The current study sought to identify these processes in at-risk preadolescents.



METHODS: This study analyzed data from the Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect and evaluated interpersonal and non-interpersonal life stress as predictors of depression and anxiety specifically, and internalizing symptoms more generally, in a sample of children vulnerable or exposed to maltreatment (n = 1,049). Participants were assessed repeatedly over a six-year period of early-to-mid childhood.



RESULTS: Interpersonal life stress prospectively predicted greater depression and anxiety, but not general internalizing symptoms after emotional and behavioral problems, as well as child's sex, family income and baseline maternal depressive symptoms, were covaried. Non-interpersonal life stress was not prospectively predictive of depression and anxiety or general internalizing symptoms.



LIMITATIONS: The study was unable to identify specific types of interpersonal stress most relevant to risk for depression and anxiety in preadolescent children.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings lend support for the importance of interpersonal stress when screening for risk for depression and anxiety among preadolescent children vulnerable or exposed to maltreatment. Early intervention to decrease the occurrence and impact of these stressors could have long-lasting impacts on this vulnerable population.

Language: en