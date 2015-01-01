Abstract

The minority stress model posits that stigmatized identities expose sexual minority individuals to chronic stressors that contribute to health disparities, but that individual-level resources may mitigate psychological distress. Sexual minority adolescents experience one such stressor, bullying victimization, at higher rates than heterosexual peers. Whereas negative consequences of sexual identity-based bullying are well documented, potential positive outcomes are not well understood. The present work examined hypothesized pathways to posttraumatic growth (PTG)-positive psychological changes stemming from trauma-in sexual minority adults following adolescent bullying experiences. We predicted that attributing bullying to one's sexual identity, as opposed to other factors (e.g., weight/appearance, personality), would exacerbate perceived bullying severity but, in turn, enhance PTG. We also predicted that outness about sexual identity would enhance social support and, in turn, facilitate PTG. The hypothesized conceptual model was tested in two samples of sexual minority adults who had experienced bullying during adolescence (Sample 1: Community Sample [N = 139]; Sample 2: National Online Sample [N = 298]), using structural equation modeling with Bayesian estimation. Mediation hypotheses were tested using the PROCESS v3.4 macro. Participants reported their adolescent experiences with bullying, attributions for bullying, outness, social support, and PTG as a result of adolescent bullying experiences, in addition to demographics. Supporting the hypothesized model, in both samples, attributions to sexual identity-based bullying directly and indirectly (via bullying severity) predicted greater PTG, and outness predicted greater PTG through proximal impact on social support. This research underscores the importance of supportive responses to individuals who disclose sexual minority identities and of (re)framing attributions about bullying to facilitate growth.

Language: en