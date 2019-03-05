|
Kusec A, Murphy FC, Peers PV, Lawrence C, Cameron E, Morton C, Bateman A, Watson P, Manly T. Pilot Feasibility Stud. 2020; 6: e135.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32974044 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Acquired brain injury (ABI) affects approximately 79.3 million individuals annually and is linked with elevated rates of depression and low mood. Existing methods for treating depression in ABI have shown mixed efficacy. Behavioural activation (BA) is a potentially promising intervention. Its premise is that individuals with low mood avoid planning and engaging in activities due to low expectations of a positive outcome. Consequently, their exposure to positive reinforcement is reduced, exacerbating low mood. BA aims to break this cycle by encouraging activity planning and engagement. It is unknown whether cognitive demands of traditional BA may undermine efficacy in ABI. Here, we assess the feasibility and acceptability of two groups designed to increase activity engagement. In the activity planning group (traditional BA), the importance of meaningful and positive activity will be discussed and participants encouraged to plan/engage in activities in everyday life. The activity engagement group (experiential BA) instead focuses on engagement in positive experiences (crafts, games, discussion) within the group. The primary aims are to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of the two groups in ABI. A secondary aim is to explore relative efficacy of the groups compared to an equivalent period of waitlist controls.
Depression; Traumatic brain injury; Acquired brain injury; Executive function; Neurorehabilitation