BACKGROUND: Pakistan and other developing countries need to address disparities in maternal health care and factors associated with it. This justifies tracking the progress on two important indicators 'spousal violence' and 'maternal health care utilization' to improve maternal health and achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for these nations.

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to compare the data from the latest two Demographic Health Surveys of Pakistan to identify trends in prevalence of various forms of spousal violence and maternal healthcare utilization and to determine the predictive role of spousal violence in poor maternal health.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective analysis of nationally representative data from the 2012-13 and 2017-18 PDHS. The data used in this analysis is from the domestic violence module and core women's questionnaire. Spousal violence and sociodemographic background were predictor variables. Terminated pregnancy, number of pregnancy losses, number of antenatal visits for last birth and institutional delivery for last birth were taken as indicators of maternal health. Logistic regression analysis was conducted to test for association between maternal health indicators and various forms of spousal violence after controlling for sociodemographic variables.



RESULTS: Almost one quarter of women experienced physical and emotional violence as revealed by both surveys. Binary analysis revealed that all forms of spousal violence significantly associate with maternal health variables in both surveys. The comparison of results on logistic regression analysis showed that odd ratios were relatively higher for 2012-13 as compared to 2017-18 PDHS. Logistic regression analysis from 2017-18 data showed that experience of less severe physical violence (OR = 1.26; 95% CI, 1.08-1.47), severe physical violence (OR = 1.41; 95% CI, 1.09-1.83), sexual violence (OR = 1.39; 95% CI, 1.02-1.89), physical violence during pregnancy (OR = 1.37; 95% CI, 1.07-1.76) augment the risk of terminated pregnancy. Emotional violence decreases the likelihood for institutional delivery (OR = 0.64; 95% CI, 0.45-0.93) and above than four antenatal visits (OR = 0.54; 95% CI, 0.37-0.79).



CONCLUSIONS: Strategies to prevent spousal violence should be at the core of maternal health programs because health sector provides a platform to challenge social norms and promote attitudes that disapprove spousal violence which are essential for promoting gender equality, women empowerment (SDG 3) and improve maternal health (SDG 5).

