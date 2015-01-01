|
Mundy SS, Foss SLW, Poulsen S, Hjorthøj C, Carlsson J. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 293: e113445.
32977049
Abstract
The aim of this cross-sectional study was to examine associations between sex, exposure to potentially traumatic events and pre-treatment symptomatology in trauma-affected refugees. We analyzed pre-treatment self-report questionnaires and clinical interviews from 318 refugees with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in a specialized mental health clinic.
Gender-based violence; Disaster psychiatry; Posttraumatic stress disorder