|
Citation
|
Lyons VH, Benson LR, Griffin E, Floyd AS, Kiche SW, Haggerty KP, Whiteside L, Conover S, Herman DB, Rivara FP, Rowhani-Rahbar A. Res. Soc. Work Pract. 2020; 30(6): 678-687.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32973371 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To support future development and refinement of social work-led intervention programs among patients with firearm injuries and to demonstrate how a fidelity assessment can be used to adjust and refine intervention delivery in an ongoing trial.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
critical time intervention; fidelity assessment; firearm injury; social work intervention