Abstract

The Grand Challenges for Social Work were conceived as a call to action for social work researchers and practitioners that would ambitiously and collectively provide leadership on the most pressing social issues we face as a nation. Grand challenge initiatives have a threefold charge: (1) harness social work's science and knowledge base; (2) collaborate with individuals, community-based organizations, and professionals from all fields and disciplines; and (3) work together to tackle some of our toughest social problems. "Stop family violence" was one of the original 12 grand challenges.



The grand challenge to stop family violence has included many social work scholars with expertise in child maltreatment and gender-based violence (GBV) who have been actively seeking common ground and shared purpose over the...



© 2020 National Association of Social Workers

Language: en