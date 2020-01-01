|
Citation
Kulkarni SJ, Kohl PL, Edmond T. Soc. Work 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, National Association of Social Workers)
DOI
PMID
32974679
Abstract
The Grand Challenges for Social Work were conceived as a call to action for social work researchers and practitioners that would ambitiously and collectively provide leadership on the most pressing social issues we face as a nation. Grand challenge initiatives have a threefold charge: (1) harness social work's science and knowledge base; (2) collaborate with individuals, community-based organizations, and professionals from all fields and disciplines; and (3) work together to tackle some of our toughest social problems. "Stop family violence" was one of the original 12 grand challenges.
Language: en