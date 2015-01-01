Abstract

BACKGROUND: Douche injury is a rare consequence of water recreation activities. Generally, this type of trauma occurs when people fall into the water in a sitting position during high-speed activities such as using a personal watercraft (PWC). Here, we report a rare case of anorectal injury caused by water jets from a PWC during sudden acceleration from rest.



CASE PRESENTATION: A 21-year-old male passenger on a PWC fell off backward from the rear seat when the craft suddenly accelerated. He fell into the water in a supine position with his legs open, and the water jets of the PWC struck his perineum directly. Thereafter, bleeding from the anus was seen, and he was transferred to our hospital. On physical examination, there was a deep laceration interrupting the external anal sphincter in the posterior rectal wall. Abdominal computed tomography revealed a full-layer perforation of the posterior rectal wall and leakage of feces into the extraperitoneal space, but intraperitoneal free air was not seen. Laparoscopic sigmoid loop colostomy and primary suturing of the sphincter and mucosa were performed. He did not have any complications and was discharged from our hospital 16 days after the surgery. His anal function was almost perfectly preserved, and his diverting colostomy was closed 4 months later.



CONCLUSION: Anorectal injuries related to PWCs can occur not only while traveling at high speeds, but also when suddenly accelerating from rest. A diverting colostomy should be performed for this type of trauma. In these trauma cases, clinicians must suspect complex and life-threatening anorectal injuries early.

