Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cell phone use while driving (CPWD) increases the risk of crashing and is a major contributor to injuries and deaths. The objective of this study was to describe the evaluation of a multifaceted, evidence-based population health strategy for the reduction of distracted driving.



METHODS: A multi-pronged campaign was undertaken from 2014-16 for 16-44-year olds, based on epidemiology, focused on personal stories and consequences, utilizing the 'Es' of injury prevention (Epidemiology, Education, Environment, Enforcement and Evaluation). Education consisted of distracted driving videos, informational cards, a social media AdTube campaign and a movie theater trailer which were evaluated with a questionnaire regarding CPWD attitudes, opinions and behaviors. Spatial analysis of data within a Geographic Information System was utilized to target advertisements. A random sample telephone survey evaluated public awareness of the campaign. Increased CPWD enforcement was undertaken by police services.



RESULTS: The AdTube campaign had a view rate >10% (41,101 views); slightly higher for females. The top performing age group was 18-24-year olds (49%). Our survey found 61% of respondents used hand-held CPWD (14% all of the time) with 80% reporting our movie trailer made them think twice about future CPWD. A stakeholder survey and spatial analysis targeted our advertisements in areas of close proximity to high schools, universities, near intersections with previous MVCs, high traffic volumes and population density. A telephone survey revealed 41% of the respondents were aware of our campaign; 17% from our print and movie theatre ads; 3% social media. Police enforcement campaign blitzes resulted in 160 tickets for CPWD. Following campaign implementation, there was a statistically significant mean decrease of 462 distracted driving citations annually (p=0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: A multifaceted, evidence-based population health strategy utilizing the Es of injury prevention with interdisciplinary collaboration is a comprehensive method to be utilized for the reduction of distracted driving.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III - Prognostic and Epidemiological Study.

Language: en