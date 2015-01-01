SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kapp KM, Dore S, Fiene R, Grable B, Panlilio C, Hamm RM, Yang C, Lehman EB, Mincemoyer C, Verdiglione N, Levi BH. Online J Distance Educ Elearn 2020; 8(2): 80-89.

(Copyright © 2020)

32974058 PMCID

This article delineates the theory and framework for an innovative child abuse training program for mandated reporters called 'iLookOut'. iLookOut is an online learning delivery system that utilizes mastery learning and self-determination theory in the Core Training program, along with spaced retrieval and retrieval practice in a follow-up micro-learning program that reinforces learning from the Core Training. A cognitive mapping model provides the structure for documenting and organizing the learning content in both the Core training and the follow-up micro-learning program. The article provides a conceptual framework for designing and implementing effective and efficient online learning programs.


learning; engagement; cognitive mapping; distance learning; online learning

