Abstract

The study aimed to describe differences in the types of sexual abuse injuries between two age groups of children presenting to an emergency department. This descriptive correlational study explored the relationships between sexual abuse type and child's age using data from the hospital health records of 95 children ages 6-14 years. Descriptive analysis indicated that sexually abused child victims' ages were significantly associated with different types of penetrations and mucosal tears or injuries (p < 0.05). These findings highlighted the need for increased awareness about the different types of physical trauma associated with the ages of the child victims.

