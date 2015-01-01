|
Akhavi Samarein Z, Ahmadi S. J. Rafsanjan Univ. Med. Sci. Health Serv. 2020; 19(5): 499-514.
(Copyright © 2020, Rafsanjan University of Medical Sciences)
Abstract
Background and Objectives: Love trauma [a psychological condition that develops in response to a damaged or failed love relationship] is a common phenomenon in students that causes various academic and psychological problems. The present study aimed to investigate the development of a model for predicting love trauma based on problem-solving styles with the mediating role of cognitive flexibility in the students of Mohaghegh Ardabili University. Materials...
