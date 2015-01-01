Abstract

Background and Objectives: Using opioids is usually associated with psychophysical disorders or simultaneous polydrug use. Furthermore, suicide in opiate addicts is higher than the normal population. In this study, the relationship between mindfulness and borderline personality and suicidal thoughts in people undergoing methadone maintenance therapy was studied.



Materials and Methods: The population of this descriptive study consisted of people under treatment with methadone referred to governmental centers of methadone maintenance therapy in Rafsanjan in 2017. 200 people were selected from the statistical population using the convenience method and completed the Leichsenring’s Borderline Personality Disorder Questionnaire, Bauerchr('39')s Five Factor Mindfulness Questionnaire and Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation. Data was analyzed using Pearsonchr('39')s correlation coefficient and multiple linear regression tests.



Results: The results showed that there was a positive and significant relationship between suicidal ideation and borderline personality (r=0.310, p<0.001), identity disturbance (r=0.207, p=0.003), primitive defense mechanisms (r=0.323, p<0.001), reality testing (r=0.207, p=0.003) and fear of closeness (r=0.296, p<0.001). Also, there was a significant reverse relationship between observing and describing and suicidal thoughts (p<0.05). Meanwhile, the primitive defense mechanisms of borderline personality (p=0.026) and describing mindfulness (p=0.033) were significant predictors of suicidal thoughts.



Conclusion: The results of this study indicated the relationship between mindfulness and borderline personality disorder and suicidal thoughts in people undergoing methadone maintenance therapy. Therefore, in these people, psychological variables such as personality structures and related disorders, as well as individual attitudes and beliefs about their emotions should be considered.



Key words: Borderline personality, Mindfulness, Suicidal thoughts, Methadone therapy, Rafsanjan



Funding: This study did not have any funding.

Conflict of interest: None declared.

Ethical approval: The Islamic Azad University of Anar Branch approved the study (No 134)..

