Abstract

Right-Turn-On-Red (RTOR) is widely accepted for its contribution to the enhancement of mobility performance at signalized intersections. Thus, actual RTOR volumes should be counted on field and incorporated into calculation methodologies in order to replicate properly the traffic conditions at signalized intersections and reduce the possibility of misestimating performance measures. Multiple scenarios were considered in this study to assess the impact of allowing RTOR on the mobility performance at critical intersections characterized by important traffic and pedestrian demands, uncontrolled driving and pedestrian crossing behaviors and high law violation rates. When allowing and incorporating RTOR into calculations, the Highway Capacity Manual's methodology for dealing with RTOR underlined an average decrease of 7 % in delay and increase of 0.3 % in capacity. Whereas the gap-acceptance theory adopted by traffic analysis software underlined an average decrease of 21 % in delay and increase of 7 % in capacity. A regression model for the estimation of the RTOR volume at critical intersections was developed. It is expressed as function of the subject right-turn volume, approach volume, proportion of right-turns in shared lane and the effective green-to-cycle ratio. The RTOR volume was noticed to increase as the right-turn volume, approach volume and proportion of right-turn in shared lane increase but to decrease as the green-to-cycle ratio increases. This model is suitable for both exclusive right-turn lanes and shared lanes and can be used in similar conditions when field counts are not available.

