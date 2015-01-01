|
Andreeta TE, Going LC, Sakamoto CZ. Bol. Acad. Paul. Psicol. 2020; 40(98): 22-34.
O brincar e a escola: um estudo sobre o lúdico no primeiro ano do ensino fundamental
The enrollment of full-time children has been gradually increasing, culminating in a decrease of time in outdoor spaces, such as the street. The research sought to verify, by means of a bibliographic survey, the reason for the strained relationship between playing in the first year of elementary school with the beginning of literacy. The methodology was a systematic bibliographic review with the survey at Capes and BTDB of theses and dissertations defended in the period from 2013 to 2018. Ten papers were selected. The results found were organized into two categories: play and literacy in first-year classes; ludic and elementary education for nine years, the latter being subdivided into research on ludic from the perspective of the teacher and from the perspective of the child. The researches revealed that the teachers experienced a reality in which playing happened at home and on the street, with the school as a space exclusively for the transmission of knowledge, whereas nowadays it is necessary that the teacher bases himself on the knowledge about the ludic for the construct of a playful school, in which knowledge is anchored in the intertwining between playing and learning, with focus on child development and learning.
Language: en