Abstract

There is a considerable increase in self-harm behavior in the school population, and there are few studies with psychological instruments that study the situation in our environment, especially in younger adolescents, who often keep it secret. The objective of this article was to deepen the knowledge of psychological aspects - such as self-view, of the world, relationships, anxieties and emotions - and to identify signs of depression and anxiety in adolescents with self-harm behaviors manifested in a school environment. The clinical method was used, which is indicated to know and interpret the senses of the phenomena observed. Three adolescents, between the ages of 13 and 15 years old, indicated by the school participated in the study. The Drawing-Story Procedure, the Children Depression Inventory (CDI) and the Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI) were used, as well as initial semi-guided interviews. The results showed traces of insecurity and inadequacy, as well as feelings of low value, demonstrating the need for adolescents to be cared and understood. Self-harm behavior was evidenced as a search for pain "relief". In summary, the findings pointed to the need for more intervention and preventive studies and works with the family and schools.



Keywords : adolescence; self-harm; psychological evaluation.



Observa-se um aumento considerável da conduta de autolesão na população escolar e são poucos os estudos com instrumentos psicológicos que analisam a situação em nosso meio, em especial em adolescentes mais jovens, que muitas vezes o mantêm em segredo. O objetivo nesse artigo foi o de aprofundar o conhecimento de aspectos psicológicos - como a visão de si, do mundo, as relações, angústias e emoções, e identificar sinais de depressão e ansiedade, em adolescentes com condutas de autolesão, manifestadas em ambiente escolar. Foi empregado o método clínico, o qual é indicado para conhecer e interpretar os sentidos dos fenômenos observados. Participaram do estudo três adolescentes, entre 13 e 15 anos, indicados por uma escola. Foram empregados: o Procedimento de Desenhos-Estórias, o Questionário de Depressão Infantil (CDI) e o Inventário Beck de Ansiedade (BAI), e entrevistas semidirigidas iniciais. Os resultados apontaram traços de insegurança e inadequação, bem como sentimentos de menos valia, demonstrando a necessidade dos adolescentes de serem cuidados e compreendidos. A conduta de autolesão foi evidenciada como busca de "alívio" da dor. Em síntese, os achados apontaram a necessidade de mais estudos e trabalhos interventivos e preventivos junto à família e às escolas.



Keywords : adolescência; autolesão; avaliação psicológica.

