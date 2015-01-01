Abstract

Depression is a common mental health problem, with a higher prevalence in medical universitystudents than in the general population. The objective of this study was to verify depressive symptoms in universitystudents of medicine of a private institution located in the North of Minas Gerais. The sample consistedof 121 participants who underwent a set of instruments for evaluation of characteristics: sociodemographic,training and depressive symptoms. The Depression Inventory was used to investigate the depressive symptomatology.The data were statistically analyzed by the SPSS® program. The ethical orientation of the researchwas regulated by the guidelines of Resolution 466/2012 of the National Health Council, with the approval ofCEP no. 2,428,669. The results indicate a higher prevalence of depressive symptoms: sad or depressed mood(87.6%), difficulty in concentration (89.3%), fatigue or loss of energy (89.3%), self-critical thoughts (82.6%),avoidance of interpersonal contact (70.2%). Based on the findings, it can be concluded that the initial periodspresented more incidence of depressive symptoms, with a higher prevalence in the female audience.



Keywords : mental health; depression; medical students.







A depressão é um problema de saúde mental comum, com maior prevalência em universitáriosde medicina do que na população geral. O objetivo deste estudo foi verificar os sintomas depressivos nosuniversitários de medicina de uma instituição privada localizada no norte de Minas Gerais. A amostra foi compostapor 121 participantes que se submeteram ao conjunto de instrumentos para avaliação das características:sociodemográfica, formação e sintomas depressivos. Para averiguação da sintomatologia depressivafoi utilizado o Inventário de Depressão. Os dados foram analisados estatisticamente pelo programa SPSS®.A orientação ética da pesquisa foi regulada pelas diretrizes da Resolução 466/2012 do Conselho Nacionalde Saúde, com aprovação do Cep de n° 2.428.669. Os resultados apontam maior prevalência dos sintomasdepressivos: humor triste ou deprimido (87,6%), dificuldade de concentração (89,3%), cansaço ou perda deenergia (89,3%), pensamentos de autocrítica (82,6%), evitação de contato interpessoal (70,2%). Com basenos dados pode-se concluir que os períodos iniciais apresentaram mais incidência aos sintomas depressivos,com maior prevalência no público feminino.



Keywords : saúde mental; depressão; estudantes de medicina.

Language: en