Citation
Aquino DR, Cardoso RA, Pinho L. Bol. Acad. Paul. Psicol. 2019; 39(96): 81-95.
Vernacular Title
Sintomas de depressão em universitários de medicina
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, São Paulo Academy of Psychology)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Depression is a common mental health problem, with a higher prevalence in medical universitystudents than in the general population. The objective of this study was to verify depressive symptoms in universitystudents of medicine of a private institution located in the North of Minas Gerais. The sample consistedof 121 participants who underwent a set of instruments for evaluation of characteristics: sociodemographic,training and depressive symptoms. The Depression Inventory was used to investigate the depressive symptomatology.The data were statistically analyzed by the SPSS® program. The ethical orientation of the researchwas regulated by the guidelines of Resolution 466/2012 of the National Health Council, with the approval ofCEP no. 2,428,669. The results indicate a higher prevalence of depressive symptoms: sad or depressed mood(87.6%), difficulty in concentration (89.3%), fatigue or loss of energy (89.3%), self-critical thoughts (82.6%),avoidance of interpersonal contact (70.2%). Based on the findings, it can be concluded that the initial periodspresented more incidence of depressive symptoms, with a higher prevalence in the female audience.
Language: en