Abstract

Adolescents usually overestimate their peers' alcohol use, and these misperceptions affect adolescents' own alcohol-related behaviors. Using a nationally representative dataset of U.S. adolescents in grades seven to twelve, we estimate the effect of misperception about friends' alcohol use on adolescents' alcohol consumption behaviors and alcohol-related problems. Overestimation of friends' alcohol use significantly increases the likelihood of all alcohol consumption behaviors and all alcohol-related problems approximately one year later. The influence of misperceptions of friends' drinking is significantly larger for male adolescents than for female adolescents in the cases of heavy drinking, vomiting after drinking, and drunk driving.

Language: en