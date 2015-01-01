Abstract

A substantial number of individuals present with prolonged symptoms after a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion. This has warranted the development of assessment tools that can reliably detect prolonged symptoms after an mTBI. At present, a gold standard diagnostic tool for accurately identifying such prolonged symptoms is not available. The purpose of this study is to utilize specific measures of standing balance, cognitive function, and bimanual coordination to examine persisting long-term deficits in individuals with mTBI.

Language: en