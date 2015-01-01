|
Zaghloul N, Hetta S, Ramadan N. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci.Appl. Toxicol. 2020; 20(1): 81-91.
(Copyright © 2020, Department of Forensic Medicine and Clinical Toxicology, Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Over the past several years, some forms of violence against children, including sexual exploitation and trafficking, female genital mutilation, child labor and the impact of armed conflict, have led to international provocation. The international community has unanimously condemned all forms of child abuse. However many children are subjected to physical, sexual and psychological violence in their homes, schools, at work and in their communities. All of which have devastating consequences for their current and future health and well-being Methods: Six hundred children randomly participated from randomly selected areas; 357 (59.5 %) males and 243 (40.5%) females, the children ages ranged from 5 to 17 years. All study samples were subjected to interview questionnaire.
Language: en