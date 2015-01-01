|
Hussien R, Essam M, El Kholy A, Sedki M, Abd El Naby A. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci.Appl. Toxicol. 2020; 20(3): 1-11.
(Copyright © 2020, Department of Forensic Medicine and Clinical Toxicology, Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University)
BACKGROUND: Unintentional poisoning by substances of abuse in children is a rare type of acute poisoning but recently, it has been increased in many countries. Low dose of these substances can be fatal for children under 6 years old resulting in severe morbidity and mortality if it is not timely diagnosed and properly managed. Aim :this study was aimed to describe the pattern of unintentional poisoning by substances of abuse among children below 6 years old who were presented to the Poison Control Center of Ain Shams University Hospitals (PCC-ASUH), Egypt during a 4 -year period (2014-2017). Material and methods: A retrospective study was performed on all infants and children aged less than 6 years old with unintentional poisoning by substances of abuse presented to the PCC-ASUH during the four years period (2014-2017). The data were collected and included: demographic, poisoning and clinical data. Treatment given to the patients, length of hospital stays as well as outcome of patients were also recorded.
