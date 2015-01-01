Abstract

BACKGROUND: Firearm related injuries continue to increase throughout the world and become the first or second cause of mortality worldwide. The present study aimed to determine factors that affect mortality in firearm injuries.



METHODS:A retrospective review was conducted on data obtained from 100 firearm injured patients who were recorded to Forensic Medical Authority in Fayoum Governorate, between January 2016 and October 2019.



RESULTS: This research shows slight increase of fire arm injuries. In years 2016 and 2017 ,they recorded to be 22 cases (22%) while in year 2018, firearm injuries were 27 cases (27%) and in year 2019, firearm injuries were 28 cases (28%). The study revealed that firearm injuries were more common in males than females. There percentages were 91.0%, 91.3%, 85.19% and 78.57% in years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively. This research recorded that, firearm injuries were more common in the age group between (20-40) years they included 60 males (86.96%) and 9 females (13.04%). This study revealed that, rural areas were the main place for firearm injuries. In 2016, 14 cases (63.64%) were from rural areas while 8 cases (36.36%) were from urban. In 2017, 17 cases (73.91%) were from rural but 6 cases (26.08%) were in urban. In 2018, 21cases (77.77.3%) were from rural but 6 cases (22.23%) were from urban. In 2019, 20 cases (71.42%) were from rural but 8 cases (28.58%) were in urban. female and male victims of firearm injuries were mainly in rural places. The study revealed that most of firearm injured cases were accidental in year 2016. In year 2017, 2018, 2019 cases were mainly homicidal.



CONCLUSION: Our research found that during the period 2016-2019, there is slight increase of firearm injuries mostly homicidal male victims in rural area. Limbs were main sites of injuries. The slight increase of firearm injuries which was non-significant increase mean that there is current tight weapon law guidelines in Egypt

Language: en