Citation
Choudhary P, Verma KL, Sharma M, Kumar AA. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci.Appl. Toxicol. 2019; 19(3): 1-10.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Department of Forensic Medicine and Clinical Toxicology, Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Suicidal and accidental poisoning due to drug overdose is one of the common reason of morbidity and mortality all over the world. Considering such statement, toxicological analysis becomes imperative in suicidal, accidental and also in homicidal deaths now-a-days. In current case dead body of a young male was found at waiting hall of New Delhi Railway station in a cold winter day with a suicide note indicating a failed love affair. Empty strip of chloroquine tablet was recovered from clothing of deceased.
