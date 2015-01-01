SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ibrahim NA, Abdallah EA, Kandeel NA. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci.Appl. Toxicol. 2019; 19(2): 87-100.

(Copyright © 2019, Department of Forensic Medicine and Clinical Toxicology, Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University)

10.21608/ejfsat.2019.6966.1043

unavailable

Background and Rationale: From the medicolegal point of view, long term systemic consequences of scald injury should be identified for proper compensation and legal action, especially for scald injury involving skin full-thickness in 20% of total body surface area (TBSA) which is known to have long term grave consequences on general health.

AIM OF THE STUDY: The current experimental study was carried out to: 1-identify the histopathological changes and TNF-α Immunoexpression of different ages of a full thickness scald injury occupying 20% of the total body TBSA; 2- study the probable relation between the scald age and the testicular function impairment.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total number of 40 adult male albino rats were used in the study. Histopathological examination for the scald area and testis were performed with hematoxyline & eosin stain and TNF-α Immunoexpression. Epididymal semen analysis and serum testosterone were also performed. These procedures were carried out after 2 days, 7 days, 1 month and 3 months of scald infliction.

RESULTS: Progressive histopathological changes were observed in the early scald ages while healing manifestations and improvement in testosterone serum levels, when compared to the other periods, started to appear after 1 and 3 months of scald infliction.

CONCLUSION: It can be concluded that scald injury involving 20% of TBSA can cause long term impairment of testicular function.


Language: en
