SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhong LR, Kebbell MR, Webster JL. Comput. Hum. Behav. 2020; 108: e106314.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chb.2020.106314

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

An investigation of Technology-Facilitated Sexual Violence (TFSV) was conducted with 340 university students. Participants rated five TFSV scenarios concerning online sexual harassment, image-based sexual exploitation, cyberstalking, gender- and sexuality-based harassment, and sexual assault and/or coercion. Each scenario depicted a perpetrator and victim conversing online. Victims' responses were randomised from a possible selection of four (i.e., no response, flirty response, respectful rejection, and aggressive rejection). Participants rated for: (1) appropriateness of the perpetrators' and victims' behaviour; (2) attribution of responsibility between the perpetrator and victim; and (3) likelihood to perpetrate TFSV. In addition, scores for participants' experiences of sexual aggression and the Internet's toxic disinhibition were recorded. Perpetrators were rated as significantly more inappropriate and responsible than victims. Participants' sexual aggression and toxic disinhibition were positive predictors of reporting a higher likelihood to perpetrate TFSV. A moderation effect showed that TFSV could be exacerbated by a combination of sexual aggression and toxic disinhibition.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print