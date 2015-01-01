Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to understand the assistance provided by health professionals to children and adolescents who experience situations of violence.



METHOD: phenomenological research through semistructured interviews applied in September to December 2015 with nine health professionals from the Child and Adolescent Psychosocial Care Center of the capital of Ceará, Brazil. The transcribed speeches were categorized and analyzed according to Alfred Schütz's theoretical framework of social phenomenology.



RESULTS: the interviewees carried out individual consultations and group activities to explore the feelings, conflicts, perceptions of the victims, in addition they assisted the family and developed actions with professionals of other services in search of resolutions of the social questions of the cases of violence.



CONCLUSION: health professionals need to know the motivations and meanings they attribute to their experiences with victims of violence to support new actions in health services.



Palavras-chave : Delivery of Health Care; Health Personnel; Violence; Mental Health; Child Health; Adolescent Health.





OBJETIVO: compreender a assistência realizada pelos profissionais de saúde às crianças e adolescentes que vivenciam situações de violência. MÉTODO: pesquisa fenomenológica por meio de entrevistas semiestruturadas, aplicadas de setembro a dezembro de 2015, com nove profissionais de saúde do Centro de Atenção Psicossocial Infantojuvenil da capital do Ceará, Brasil. As falas transcritas foram categorizadas e analisadas conforme o referencial teórico da Fenomenologia Social de Alfred Schütz. RESULTADOS: os entrevistados realizaram consultas individuais e atividades de grupo para explorar os sentimentos, conflitos e percepções das vítimas. Além disso, assistiram a família e desenvolveram ações com profissionais de outros serviços em busca de resoluções das questões sociais dos casos de violência. CONCLUSÃO: os profissionais de saúde precisam conhecer as motivações e os significados que eles atribuem às suas experiências com vítimas de violência para embasar novas ações nos serviços de saúde.



Palavras-chave : Assistência à Saúde; Pessoal de Saúde; Violência; Saúde Mental; Saúde da Criança; Saúde do Adolescente.

Language: en