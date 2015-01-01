Abstract

BACKGROUND: Frailty assessment using the Clinical Frailty Scale (CFS) has been mandated for older people admitted to English major trauma centres (MTC) since April 2019. Little evidence is available as to CFS-associated outcomes in the trauma population.



OBJECTIVE: To investigate post-injury outcomes stratified by the CFS.



METHODS: A single centre prospective observational cohort study was undertaken. CFS was prospectively assigned to patients ≥ 65 years old admitted to the MTC over a 5-month period. Primary outcome was 30-day post-injury mortality. Secondary outcomes were length of hospital stay, complications and discharge level of care.



RESULTS: In 300 patients median age was 82; 146 (47%) were frail (CFS 5-9) and 28 (9.3%) severely frail (CFS 7-9). Frail patients had lower injury severity scores (median 9 vs 16) but greater 30-day mortality (CFS 5-6 odds ratio (OR) 5.68; P < 0.01; CFS 7-9 OR 10.38; P < 0.01). Frailty was associated with delirium (29.5% vs 17.5%; P = 0.02), but not complication rate (50.7% vs 41.6%; P = 0.20) or length of hospital stay (13 vs 11 days; P = 0.35). Mild to moderate frailty was associated with increased care level at discharge (OR 2.31; P < 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Frailty is an independent predictor of 30-day mortality, inpatient delirium and increased care level at discharge in older people experiencing trauma. CFS can therefore be used to identify those at risk of poor outcome who may benefit from comprehensive geriatric review, validating its inclusion in the 2019 best practice tariff for major trauma.

Language: en