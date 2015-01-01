|
Field CA, Richards DK, Castro Y, Cabriales JA, Wagler A, von Sternberg K. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32981123
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Little is known about the mechanisms of change underlying brief interventions and the patient characteristics that may affect them. The present study tested whether the stages of change mediate the effects of a BMI with and without a telephone booster relative to brief advice (i.e., multiple mediation). Further, the present study tested whether the effects of the BMI conditions on the stages of change were contingent on patients' alcohol use severity (i.e., moderated mediation).
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol use; alcohol-related problems; brief motivational intervention; injured patients; stages of change