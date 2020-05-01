Abstract

INTRODUCTION: As policies legalizing nonmedical marijuana have increased in states, understanding the implications of marijuana use among adolescents is increasingly important. This study uses nationally representative data to assess behavioral risk factors among students with different patterns of marijuana use.



METHODS: Data from the 2015 and 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Surveys, cross-sectional surveys conducted among a nationally representative sample of students in Grades 9-12 (n=30,389), were used to examine the association between self-reported current marijuana use status and self-report of 30 risk behaviors across 3 domains: substance use, injury/violence, and sexual health. Among current marijuana users, authors assessed differences between established (≥100 lifetime uses) and nonestablished (<100 uses) users. Multivariable models were used to calculate adjusted prevalence ratios. Data were analyzed in 2019.



RESULTS: Current marijuana users (regardless of use pattern) had a significantly greater likelihood of engaging in 27 of the 30 behaviors assessed across the 3 domains than the noncurrent users. Those with established use patterns (versus nonestablished) had a greater risk of lifetime use of most other substances (licit and illicit, including tobacco, alcohol, heroin, misuse of opioids), some injury/violence behaviors (including driving while using marijuana and suicide ideation and attempt), and sexual risk behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: Both established and nonestablished patterns of adolescent marijuana use are associated with a number of other risky behaviors. In addition to interventions focused on preventing youth initiation of marijuana, clinicians and public health professionals should consider interventions to help adolescents who have nonestablished use patterns to avoid continued, established use.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en