Citation
Collington D, Carter M, Tolliver A, Turner-Musa J. American Journal of Undergraduate Research 2019; 15(4): 37-45.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019)
DOI
PMID
32982606 PMCID
Abstract
Sexual assault constitutes a significant public health problem on college campuses including historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU). Recent research suggests that sexual assault is increasing on college campuses. However, there are few studies examining the prevalence and risk factors for sexual assault at HBCUs. To address this gap, the current study examined the prevalence, correlates, and outcomes of sexual assault at an HBCU. Participants in the study were 264 undergraduate students from an HBCU in the mid-Atlantic region. The majority of participants were female (71%), African American (91%), and seniors (41%). After providing informed consent, participants completed a Climate Assessment survey administered by the university's Office of Diversity.
Language: en
Keywords
Risk Factors; Prevalence; Outcomes; Barriers of Reporting; College Students; HBCU; Sexual Assault; Sexual Assault Climate Assessment Survey