Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is highly prevalent among service members and Veterans (SMVs) and associated with changes in blood-based biomarkers. This manuscript reviews candidate biomarkers months/years following military-associated TBI.

RECENT FINDINGS: Several blood-based biomarkers have been investigated for diagnostic or prognostic use to inform care years after military-associated TBI. The most promising include increased levels of plasma/serum and exosomal proteins reflecting neuronal, axonal and/or vascular injury, and inflammation, as well as altered microRNA expression and auto-antibodies of central nervous system markers. Diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers of remote TBI outcomes remain in the discovery phase. Current evidence does not yet support single or combination biomarkers for clinical diagnostic use remotely after injury, but there are promising candidates that require validation in larger, longitudinal studies. The use of prognostic biomarkers of future neurodegeneration, however, holds much promise and could improve treatments and/or preventive measures for serious TBI outcomes.

Language: en