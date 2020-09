Abstract

The Kinect video game (KVG) has received attention as an intervention method for cerebral palsy (CP). However, evidence remains limited.



PURPOSE: To investigate the effects of training using Xbox Kinect on lower extremity motor function, balance, and gait in adolescents with spastic diplegia CP.



METHODS: This study was a pilot randomized controlled trial. Ten participants were randomly allocated to either the KVG training group (n = 5) or the conventional training (CT) group (n = 5). The Selective Control Assessment of the Lower Extremity (SCALE) tool, Pediatric Balance Scale (PBS), and GAITRite were used for the outcome measurements.



RESULTS: In the comparison between the groups, the KVG group showed significant improvements in all the items in the SCALE (except for right hip abduction) and PBS score as compared with the CT group.



CONCLUSIONS: KVG training might be an effective intervention for the rehabilitation of adolescents with spastic diplegia CP.

