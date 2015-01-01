Abstract

Using the best-fit ellipse method, single bullet impacts in thin sheet metal were assessed to investigate the accuracy of impact angle estimation. When a bullet passes through a metal panel, the yielding nature of metal causes changes to the metal surface and the resultant hole. This deformation of the metal complicates the assessment of single impacts using the ellipse method. Determining the correct impact angle may not be obvious and results in considerable errors between the known and calculated angle. To determine if the calculated angle varies in any particular way to the known angle, impacts were created on metal panels using six different types of 9 mm ammunition and seven angles from 90° to 14°. Impact angles, determined using the ellipse method, were compared with known firing angles and the error pattern assessed. The results show an error pattern with a significant quadratic relationship for three ammunition types, with the error pattern for the remaining three ammunitions not explained by a quadratic formula and requiring further study.



RESULTS suggest that single bullet impacts for a given type of ammunition with a quadratic error pattern, can be assessed with accuracy due to a more consistent behavior. This characteristic pattern of error requires further study but is a promising step for determining an accurate impact angle and bullet path from a single impact point in a metal surface.

